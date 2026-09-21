Four hours at Bombay House: How five Tata Sons directors outflanked Noel Tata

Mumbai and Bengaluru: Last Thursday in Mumbai, the Tata Sons boardroom was tense. The much-anticipated meeting wrapped up earlier than planned, lasting only about three hours. At first, it looked like the directors had not reached an agreement on the two principal agenda items.
At 1:55 pm on 17 September, an executive who was part of a team briefed by Tata Trusts chair, Noel Tata, on what had transpired at the meeting, sent two messages to a few people: “Meeting done”, “No resolutions”.
Noel was under the impression that the board had not reached a decision on the Reserve Bank of India’s 11 September directive asking Tata Sons to go public, or reassessing N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure. The holding company’s chairman had announced in August that he would not seek reappointment after completing his term on 20 February 2027.
The takeaway for the other five directors on the Tata Sons board was quite different. Noel would discover that only later.
The chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, had arrived that morning at Bombay House, the Tata group’s headquarters, well prepared for a challenge. He had with him a folder containing a seven-page note outlining the Trusts’ stance against RBI’s listing order, a two-page note on why Chandrasekaran shouldn’t be given a third term, and a 40-page legal opinion authored by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Dhananjay Y. Chandrachud.
Noel stood alone against the other five directors. According to the unnamed executive above, Noel had expected the other board members to interrupt or talk over him as he made his case. His advisers had briefed him to at least present his documents for the record if the others interrupted him. It didn’t come to that. They let him speak freely.
In fact, when Noel brought up the RBI’s order and suggested options for the board to present to the regulator, Chandrasekaran responded with “good preparation”, said a second executive, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
Shortly after the meeting concluded, however, the board, sans Noel, issued a statement announcing a third term for Chandrasekaran and declaring that Tata Sons would take steps to comply with RBI’s guidelines. The regulator had first mandated Tata Sons to list in September 2022.
The following day, on 18 September, Noel wrote two letters stating that the other members had pushed through the two contentious issues. From the perspective of the other board members, it appeared that they had lost patience with Noel, the head of the philanthropic entities that own most of Tata Sons.