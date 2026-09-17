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Divisions run deep as Tata Sons meets

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read17 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity.
Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity.(Mint)
Summary

Members of the Tata Sons board are split on the question of listing Tata Sons as well as a third term for Chandrasekaran as chairman. While Noel Tata is expected to dig in his heels, other members may have different ideas

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The Tata Sons board meets on Thursday with a clear split on the table— Noel Tata, representing majority shareholder Tata Trusts, against chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the board—over averting a public listing and reassessing the holding company chair's tenure.

The Tata Sons board meets on Thursday with a clear split on the table— Noel Tata, representing majority shareholder Tata Trusts, against chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the board—over averting a public listing and reassessing the holding company chair's tenure.

The meeting will have several firsts. It will be the first after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek a new term when his current one ends on 20 February. It will also be less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the holding company of India's largest group to list on the stock market.

The meeting will have several firsts. It will be the first after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek a new term when his current one ends on 20 February. It will also be less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the holding company of India's largest group to list on the stock market.

Tata, who has been outspoken in recent board meetings, is expected to share the Trusts' views as he did on 24 February when he objected to Chandrasekaran's reappointment, according to two executives familiar with the situation. He may oppose any proposal to consider another term for Chandrasekaran, just as he did at the last Tata Sons board meeting on 24 February, a senior Tata Group executive said.

When Mint asked Tata Trusts for a response on the possibility of an extension for Chandrasekaran, a spokesperson was unequivocal: “Please note that there is no change in the stand taken by SDTT (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust) in its board meeting held on 13th August 2026, respecting the decision of Mr Chandrasekaran to not offer himself for reappointment and seeking initiation of steps for appointment of a new chairman, as communicated by the SDTT to the company secretary, Tata Sons on the same day”.

Also Read | Tata Trusts may urge Tata Sons to seek RBI review of public listing order

“This decision of SDTT was also supported by all the other shareholding Trusts which met subsequently on that day. As far as the Trusts are concerned, the chairman, Tata Sons, has conveyed his decision to the board and the public at large, and this has been accepted and acted upon by the majority shareholders.”

What could complicate matters is the position of Venu Srinivasan, Trusts' nominee on Tata Sons board, who has publicly supported listing Tata Sons. According to the executive cited earlier, Srinivasan, a member of Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Panel (NRC), also favours a third term of at least two more years for Chandrasekaran. Harish Manwani heads the four-member NRC, which includes Chandrasekaran, Srinivasan and independent director Anita Marangoly George.

An email sent to Tata Sons seeking comment went unanswered.

Abrupt exit

The six Tata Sons directors were unaware of Chandrasekaran's exit plan until late; the chairman briefed the board just half an hour before mailing in his one-page bombshell and releasing it to the media, the executive cited above said.

Less than 24 hours later, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, accepted Chandrasekaran's decision, wished him well, and kickstarted the search for a successor by announcing a five-member panel.

All six trustees of SDTT, including Noel, TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, retired defence secretary Vijay Singh, lawyer Darius Khambata, Noel’s son Neville Tata, and former Titan Company CEO Bhaskar Bhat, unanimously approved accepting Chandrasekaran’s decision, according to two executives.

“Tata Sons chair, who is also the MD, reports to the board of Tata Sons. Without telling the board first, the chairman and MD wrote that he does not want to continue after his term ends," the executive cited earlier said, saying such action poses risks for any company.

“Since then, Tata Sons board has not had any meeting to decide on who will take over. Now, after the RBI order asking Tata Sons to follow the rules, some board members want the chairman to continue because they say things have changed,” said the executive.

Also Read | Tata Sons listing comes too slow for SP Group

This ongoing disagreement at the House of Tata shows the growing split between trustees at Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons. It has unfolded slowly over the last two years since Noel became chairman of the charitable groups on 11 October, 2024, two days after the death of his half-brother, Ratan Tata, on 9 October.

For 15 months, it seemed that Noel and the two Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Srinivasan and Singh were united. Although a fourth trustee, Mehli Mistry, along with three other Trustees, managed to get Singh removed as the third representative from the Tata Sons board in September last year, the three trustees rejected Mistry’s reappointment just a month later. In the following month, Srinivasan opposed adding Noel’s son to the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a second main trust.

The split widened in February, when Noel opposed giving Chandrasekaran a third, five-year term, which was okayed by Tata Trusts just a few months earlier. Srinivasan and Singh then publicly reversed their earlier position on keeping Tata Sons private. Later, Srinivasan complained to the Maharashtra charity commissioner that the number of permanent trustees at SRTT exceeded what the new rules allowed. At the same time, Singh wanted the regulator to investigate alleged wrongdoing in a 37-year-old share deal at a small trust linked to SRTT.

These complaints caused the Maharashtra charity commissioner to stop SRTT from holding board meetings or making official decisions. SRTT can proceed with setting up a chairman selection panel only after receiving clearance to convene its board.

However, Tata Trusts’ efforts to find a new chairman for Tata Sons are still stuck because SRTT cannot work with SDTT to choose three members together for the five-member selection panel.

Also Read | Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Trusts

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services, wrote that Thursday’s board meeting should address, among other things, RBI’s directive and “leadership continuity and succession”. “Potential investors will seek confidence in the continuity of management, strategy and execution. The board should provide a clear roadmap rather than allow leadership uncertainty to coincide with the listing process,” Subramanian wrote in a note on Wednesday.

On Thursday, in the boardroom on the fourth floor of Bombay House, Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity, in a room where Jamshetji Tata’s bust observes the proceedings from a corner.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsDivisions run deep as Tata Sons meets

Divisions run deep as Tata Sons meets

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read17 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity.
Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity.(Mint)
Summary

Members of the Tata Sons board are split on the question of listing Tata Sons as well as a third term for Chandrasekaran as chairman. While Noel Tata is expected to dig in his heels, other members may have different ideas

Gift this article

The Tata Sons board meets on Thursday with a clear split on the table— Noel Tata, representing majority shareholder Tata Trusts, against chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the board—over averting a public listing and reassessing the holding company chair's tenure.

The Tata Sons board meets on Thursday with a clear split on the table— Noel Tata, representing majority shareholder Tata Trusts, against chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the board—over averting a public listing and reassessing the holding company chair's tenure.

The meeting will have several firsts. It will be the first after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek a new term when his current one ends on 20 February. It will also be less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the holding company of India's largest group to list on the stock market.

The meeting will have several firsts. It will be the first after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek a new term when his current one ends on 20 February. It will also be less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the holding company of India's largest group to list on the stock market.

Tata, who has been outspoken in recent board meetings, is expected to share the Trusts' views as he did on 24 February when he objected to Chandrasekaran's reappointment, according to two executives familiar with the situation. He may oppose any proposal to consider another term for Chandrasekaran, just as he did at the last Tata Sons board meeting on 24 February, a senior Tata Group executive said.

When Mint asked Tata Trusts for a response on the possibility of an extension for Chandrasekaran, a spokesperson was unequivocal: “Please note that there is no change in the stand taken by SDTT (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust) in its board meeting held on 13th August 2026, respecting the decision of Mr Chandrasekaran to not offer himself for reappointment and seeking initiation of steps for appointment of a new chairman, as communicated by the SDTT to the company secretary, Tata Sons on the same day”.

Also Read | Tata Trusts may urge Tata Sons to seek RBI review of public listing order

“This decision of SDTT was also supported by all the other shareholding Trusts which met subsequently on that day. As far as the Trusts are concerned, the chairman, Tata Sons, has conveyed his decision to the board and the public at large, and this has been accepted and acted upon by the majority shareholders.”

What could complicate matters is the position of Venu Srinivasan, Trusts' nominee on Tata Sons board, who has publicly supported listing Tata Sons. According to the executive cited earlier, Srinivasan, a member of Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Panel (NRC), also favours a third term of at least two more years for Chandrasekaran. Harish Manwani heads the four-member NRC, which includes Chandrasekaran, Srinivasan and independent director Anita Marangoly George.

An email sent to Tata Sons seeking comment went unanswered.

Abrupt exit

The six Tata Sons directors were unaware of Chandrasekaran's exit plan until late; the chairman briefed the board just half an hour before mailing in his one-page bombshell and releasing it to the media, the executive cited above said.

Less than 24 hours later, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, accepted Chandrasekaran's decision, wished him well, and kickstarted the search for a successor by announcing a five-member panel.

All six trustees of SDTT, including Noel, TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, retired defence secretary Vijay Singh, lawyer Darius Khambata, Noel’s son Neville Tata, and former Titan Company CEO Bhaskar Bhat, unanimously approved accepting Chandrasekaran’s decision, according to two executives.

“Tata Sons chair, who is also the MD, reports to the board of Tata Sons. Without telling the board first, the chairman and MD wrote that he does not want to continue after his term ends," the executive cited earlier said, saying such action poses risks for any company.

“Since then, Tata Sons board has not had any meeting to decide on who will take over. Now, after the RBI order asking Tata Sons to follow the rules, some board members want the chairman to continue because they say things have changed,” said the executive.

Also Read | Tata Sons listing comes too slow for SP Group

This ongoing disagreement at the House of Tata shows the growing split between trustees at Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons. It has unfolded slowly over the last two years since Noel became chairman of the charitable groups on 11 October, 2024, two days after the death of his half-brother, Ratan Tata, on 9 October.

For 15 months, it seemed that Noel and the two Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Srinivasan and Singh were united. Although a fourth trustee, Mehli Mistry, along with three other Trustees, managed to get Singh removed as the third representative from the Tata Sons board in September last year, the three trustees rejected Mistry’s reappointment just a month later. In the following month, Srinivasan opposed adding Noel’s son to the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a second main trust.

The split widened in February, when Noel opposed giving Chandrasekaran a third, five-year term, which was okayed by Tata Trusts just a few months earlier. Srinivasan and Singh then publicly reversed their earlier position on keeping Tata Sons private. Later, Srinivasan complained to the Maharashtra charity commissioner that the number of permanent trustees at SRTT exceeded what the new rules allowed. At the same time, Singh wanted the regulator to investigate alleged wrongdoing in a 37-year-old share deal at a small trust linked to SRTT.

These complaints caused the Maharashtra charity commissioner to stop SRTT from holding board meetings or making official decisions. SRTT can proceed with setting up a chairman selection panel only after receiving clearance to convene its board.

However, Tata Trusts’ efforts to find a new chairman for Tata Sons are still stuck because SRTT cannot work with SDTT to choose three members together for the five-member selection panel.

Also Read | Test looms for Tata Sons board meet amid division in Trusts

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services, wrote that Thursday’s board meeting should address, among other things, RBI’s directive and “leadership continuity and succession”. “Potential investors will seek confidence in the continuity of management, strategy and execution. The board should provide a clear roadmap rather than allow leadership uncertainty to coincide with the listing process,” Subramanian wrote in a note on Wednesday.

On Thursday, in the boardroom on the fourth floor of Bombay House, Noel Tata's main concern will be safeguarding his family legacy and the Tata Group’s distinctive nature as a philanthropic trust-owned entity, in a room where Jamshetji Tata’s bust observes the proceedings from a corner.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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