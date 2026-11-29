Tata Sons is set for a crucial board meeting on Monday, November 30, with its proposed stock market listing, the reappointment of chairman N Chandrasekaran and a potential ₹25,000 crore liquidity arrangement for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group among the key issues on the agenda.

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The outcome could shape the future of India's largest business conglomerate, as disagreements between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and the Tata Sons management continue to surface.

The meeting at Bombay House comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over Tata Trusts' voting rights and its influence over decisions at Tata Sons. With a regulatory deadline approaching and questions over the company's leadership still unresolved, here are the key issues to watch.

1. Tata Sons IPO: Will the board move ahead with a listing? The biggest question is whether Tata Sons will proceed with plans to become a publicly listed company.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), a category that requires it to list its shares. The central bank reiterated its position in a November 16 communication, after rejecting Tata Sons' request to deregister as a core investment company.

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Tata Sons management is expected to argue that regulations require the company to establish a board-approved implementation plan within three months of receiving the RBI's communication. This puts the deadline at December 11.

Also Read | Tata Sons IPO back on the table despite Noel Tata opposition

Noel Tata and sections of Tata Trusts, however, dispute this interpretation and maintain that the deadline does not apply to Tata Sons in its present circumstances. They have also proposed restructuring the holding company into an operating company to avoid a listing.

2. N Chandrasekaran's reappointment: Will the chairman secure another term? Chandrasekaran's continuation as Tata Sons chairman is another closely watched item.

At the September 11 board meeting, directors voted 4:1 in favour of his reappointment and proceeding with the listing. Venu Srinivasan, the second Tata Trusts nominee on the board, supported the majority, leaving Noel as the lone dissenting voice.

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The leadership question has been contentious for months. In February, the reappointment decision was deferred amid a lack of unanimity. Chandrasekaran subsequently stepped away from the reappointment process in August, even as Tata Trusts began exploring possible successors.

The nomination and remuneration committee later met ahead of the September meeting and recommended that Chandrasekaran continue. Monday's discussions could provide further clarity on the next steps.

3. Noel Tata's restructuring plan and ₹ 25,000 crore for SP Group Under an agenda rearrangement secured by Noel Tata, his proposals will be discussed before the listing and reappointment issues.

These include restructuring Tata Sons to avoid a mandatory listing and arranging liquidity support for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18% stake in the holding company.

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The proposed partial exit could provide SP Group with around ₹25,000 crore. The funds could be arranged through a share buyback by Tata Sons using its internal resources or by selling stakes in listed companies.

There appears to be little disagreement over the broad approach to providing SP Group with a partial exit. Tata Sons is estimated to be valued at between ₹15 lakh crore and ₹18 lakh crore.

4. Tata Trusts' voting rights: What is at stake in the court battle? The board meeting comes days after two charitable trusts chaired by Noel Tata failed to secure immediate relief from the Bombay High Court over their affirmative voting rights in Tata Sons resolutions.

The trusts had also sought restrictions on the chairman using a casting vote in the event of a split decision. The court declined to grant the immediate relief sought but said its final judgment would have a bearing on decisions taken at the board meeting.

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Tata Sons has argued against a tiered voting arrangement that gives Tata Trusts precedence over other directors. Its position is that such a structure could allow Noel to exercise disproportionate influence over the company's decisions.

Also Read | Tata Sons files caveats in top courts ahead of Tata trusts' appeal

The dispute has also spilled into questions about the September board meeting. Noel alleges that resolutions concerning the listing and Chandrasekaran's reappointment were passed after he left the September 17 meeting.

He maintains that only discussions took place while he was present and that he had clearly expressed his opposition. He has sought audio-video recordings of the proceedings, but the request has been denied.

5. Will Tata Sons approach NCLT to convene an EGM? The board is also expected to consider calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide on the proposed IPO and the company's conversion into a public limited company.

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However, a potential quorum problem could complicate the process. An order by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has frozen certain affairs of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons.

If the trust's inability to participate prevents the EGM from meeting quorum requirements, Tata Sons could approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek permission to convene the meeting without its participation.

6. Air India, Agratas and other businesses: Where will fresh capital go? Beyond the leadership and listing disputes, the board will review the performance of Tata Sons and its group companies during the first quarter of FY27 and finalise its standalone financial statements.

It will also discuss equity infusions into Air India, battery venture Agratas, telecom equipment maker Tejas Networks and insurance company Tata AIG.

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Noel Tata has previously raised concerns about the performance of the conglomerate, particularly the losses at Air India and its electronics business.

He has also argued that a stock market listing could undermine the Tata way of doing business by placing pressure on the group to prioritise quarterly returns over long-term investments.

The debate has divided group veterans. Jimmy Tata, the brother of former chairman Ratan Tata, has recently expressed support for the listing proposal, according to media reports.

Why November 30 matters for Tata Sons shareholders The board meeting brings several unresolved questions together: whether Tata Sons will list, whether Chandrasekaran will continue as chairman, how much influence Tata Trusts will have over board decisions and whether SP Group will receive a substantial liquidity arrangement.

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With the RBI's December 11 deadline approaching and the Bombay High Court proceedings still unresolved, Monday's discussions could determine the direction of some of the most consequential decisions in the Tata Group's recent history.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.