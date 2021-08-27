Tata Sons CFO to be among highest paid in Tata Group after 35% hike

The annual report showed that Tata Sons’ consolidated net profit rose to ₹19,397 crore from ₹10,916 crore in 2019-20, whereas its standalone profit after tax surged to ₹6,511.63 crore. Its revenue from operations plunged over 60% to ₹9,460.24 crore during financial year 2021 as compared to ₹24,770.46 crore in the year-ago period. Dividend income was higher in the previous year mainly on account of special dividend received from a subsidiary, also helped by TCS share buyback.

