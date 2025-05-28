Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to step down as director of Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals on May 29, a regulatory filing said.

The company in a regulatory filing said that Chandrasekaran in his letter dated May 28, 2025 has informed Tata Chemicals of his intention to step down from the position of Director and Chairman.

The Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals at its meeting held on Wednesday took on record the request received from Chandrasekaran to step down, the company said in a statement.

In a letter dated May 28, Chandrasekaran said, "I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 29th May, 2025. After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board.

