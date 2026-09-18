Noel Tata outvoted as Tata Sons board backs IPO and Chandrasekaran extension

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata stood firm at the Tata Sons board meeting but was outvoted by five directors led by chairman N. Chandrasekaran when the board decided to follow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to list its shares on the stock exchanges and extend the chairman’s term.

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Expressing his disagreement, Noel Tata said the decision not to seek another term was the Chairman's own choice, made freely, and had already been finalized after the main shareholder accepted it.

Noel Tata came with a two-page note to speak to a hostile and doubtful board of directors. Expecting disagreement and interruptions, he decided to submit his written statement to be included in the meeting records.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Noel Tata oppose the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman? ⌵ Noel Tata opposed the reappointment because he believed it disregarded Chandrasekaran's own stated decision not to seek another term and the acceptance of that decision by Tata Trusts, which holds the majority equity. 2 What legal opinion did Noel Tata present regarding the reappointment of the Tata Sons chairman? ⌵ Noel Tata presented a legal opinion from former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, stating that the nomination process for the chairman was invalid due to a lack of majority support from the nominee directors. 3 How did the Tata Sons board address the issue of succession planning? ⌵ Noel Tata raised concerns about the leadership succession process, suggesting the formation of a selection committee as requested by Tata Trusts, amidst ongoing disagreements over leadership among the board members. 4 Should Tata Sons proceed with an IPO in light of regulatory pressures? ⌵ Noel Tata suggested that Tata Sons should not rush into an IPO, advocating for at least a three-year window to formulate a plan and comply with regulatory expectations without jeopardizing their structure. 5 What was the outcome of the Tata Sons board meeting regarding the IPO and Chandrasekaran's extension? ⌵ The Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to recommend N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman for another five years, while simultaneously supporting the process to pursue a public listing as per RBI directives.

Noel Tata’s main concerns about the company's structure, its obligations to the regulator, and the leadership of Tata Sons and the succession to the chair were the crux of his argument. “They have arrived together. They are not, however, of the same kind, and they do not answer one another.”

Noel Tata referred to Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for reappointment.

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"On 12 August 2026, the Chairman (Chandrasekaran) wrote to this Board stating that he would not offer himself for a further term upon the conclusion of his present tenure on 20 February 2027. That was his own decision. It was freely taken and clearly expressed. It was not sought from him by this Board, it was not the subject of any resolution of this Board, and it was not the outcome of any process of review," he said.

He added that the letter was thereafter placed in the public domain without prior deliberation with shareholders, particularly the Tata Trusts, which hold approximately 66% of equity.

"I raise this not by way of complaint, and I accept that a Chairman is entitled to speak of his own intentions. I raise it because a communication of that character, once public, has consequences which this Board cannot afterwards undo. The Group's employees, its lenders, its counterparties and the market have all proceeded upon it. So, has the majority shareholder. The page has turned."

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The Trusts okayed Chandrasekaran’s decision Noel Tata said Tata Trusts have accepted che Chairman's decision and requested that the company constitute a selection committee, in accordance with its articles, to appoint a successor.

“A resolution now for re-appointment moved at this meeting would therefore ask this Board to set aside three things at once: the Chairman’s own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this Company to set in motion.”

He argued the chairmanship question is premature as Chandrasekaran’s own position as director is presently uncertain, with the general meeting to determine that not having been able to proceed for want of quorum.

“We cannot put the cart before the horse... A decision taken now, afterwards found to have been taken in respect of a person whose office as director was not free from doubt, would be open to serious legal challenge.”

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He added the company should not risk legal challenges at a time when it has more important issues waiting with the regulator—referring to the RBI listing order.

"Two questions have come before this Company at about the same time. One concerns the Company's structure and its obligations to the regulator. The other concerns its leadership and the succession to the chair... They are not, however, of the same kind, and they do not answer one another”

"It would not serve this Company for a regulatory development to determine the outcome of a succession process, and it would not serve this Company for a succession process to shape its regulatory posture."

‘Chandrasekaran cannot backtrack’ “In so far as the Tata Trusts are concerned, the intimation made by the Chairman vide his communication dated 12 August 2026 has been duly accepted and has attained finality. The Chairman has conveyed his decision; the shareholders have conveyed their acceptance; it is now time to move on.”

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Although the chairman of the Tata Trusts disagreed, the board voted 4-1 to recommend Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

“The directors who approved it knew all this. A board owes a fiduciary duty to all its stakeholders: shareholders, employees and the public who trust the Tata name. Here, it seems to have acted hastily. Prudence demanded that they wait and sort it out with the Trusts,” said Nitin Potdar, a Mumbai-based independent corporate lawyer. “Wasn't it worth discussing it with the majority shareholder first? Waiting costs nothing. By rushing it through, they have opened the door to litigation and public criticism. The damage to the Group's reputation is far too big, and those directors must take responsibility for it”

Noel, 69, became chairman of Tata Trusts on 11 October 2024, two days after his half-brother, Ratan Tata, died on 9 October; the path ahead to leading the country’s largest business group now faces the biggest and closest threat from inside the Group: Tata Sons.

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About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.