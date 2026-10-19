Tata Sons breaks from the past and drops Article 118 reference in Chandrasekaran’s third-term resolution

A statutory filing made by Tata Sons omits reference to the specific articles under which it reappointed N Chandrasekaran, in a departure from past practice when it named them while appointing and reappointing him as chairman.
While Tata Sons had named the specific articles—Articles 118 and 105—earlier, its latest filing makes only a general reference to the articles instead of naming them, a Mint review found. The development assumes significance since Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who has challenged the reappointment, has stated that the board did not follow the conditions of Article 118 as before.