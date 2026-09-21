Sudipto Sarkar: the lawyer at the centre of the Tata Sons chairman dispute

Mumbai and Bengaluru: A legal opinion by veteran laywer Sudipto Sarkar has emerged at the centre of the dispute over N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, after Tata Trusts challenged the validity of the board's decision.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: A legal opinion by veteran laywer Sudipto Sarkar has emerged at the centre of the dispute over N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, after Tata Trusts challenged the validity of the board's decision.
The Tata Sons board last Thursday approved Chandrasekaran's third five-year term after an independent director's casting vote broke a deadlock between the two Tata Trusts nominees on the board. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against the reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.
The Tata Sons board last Thursday approved Chandrasekaran's third five-year term after an independent director's casting vote broke a deadlock between the two Tata Trusts nominees on the board. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against the reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.
Noel Tata has called the decision "illegal," arguing that Section 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires the support of more than half of the Trusts' nominee directors for the chairman's reappointment. He submitted a 40-page legal opinion by former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to the board, which concluded that a Tata Trustee's opinion could not be overridden by a casting vote.
Tata Sons, however, did not consider Justice Chandrachud's opinion, according to a press statement by Tata Trusts. Instead, the company said it had sought its own legal opinion on the process of appointing the chairman—from Sudipto Sarkar, a Kolkata-based lawyer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sarkar is a senior corporate lawyer with more than 50 years of experience. He is a board member of the non-profit organization that manages the Royal Calcutta Turf Club in Kolkata and has served on the boards of the Bombay Stock Exchange, JSW Steel Ltd and EIH Ltd, which operates the Oberoi hotels.
It is unclear what position Sarkar took in his opinion to Tata Sons. An email sent to the company seeking comment remained unanswered, and Sarkar himself declined to discuss the substance of his advice.
“I am a private person and an English Barrister called in 1973. I rarely talk about my professional work to the press,” Sarkar said in an email response to Mint.
“According to the ethics of the English Bar that I am aware of, barristers don't talk to the press, certainly not about ongoing matters. In any case my opinion was confidential and I don't think was disclosed outside the Board before the meeting was held,” he added.
This is what Justice Chandrachud said as shared by Tata Trusts with Tata Sons’ board.
“If the articles provide that a resolution shall not be validly passed unless it commands the affirmative vote of a specified majority of a particular class or group of directors, a casting vote exercised by the Chairman cannot supply that missing affirmative vote,” as shared by Tata Trusts with Tata Sons’ board.
“This is consistent with the well-settled principle that a casting vote cannot be used to create a majority where none exists under the governing provision, or to defeat a veto right held by a particular constituency of directors,” said Chandrachud in his opinion, which was taken by Tata Trusts sometime in 2026, according to an executive privy to the development.
On Sunday, Tata Trusts said there was no tie after its two trustees voted differently on the Chairman’s reappointment. “A casting vote cannot revive a stillborn resolution,” said Tata Trusts. “The affirmative support of Tata Trusts nominee directors as mandated by the AoA was not given. The condition failed, and so did the resolution”
Long Tata association
Sarkar studied law at Jesus College, Cambridge, where he earned a BA and MA, followed by an LL.B in International Law. He was called to the English Bar in 1973 through Gray’s Inn, one of London’s four historic Inns of Court. He is also an associate member of Six Pump Court, a set of barristers’ chambers in London’s Temple district.
Alongside Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, Sarkar is the chief editor of the latest edition of “A. Ramaiya, Guide to the Companies Act,” a leading reference work on company law used by lawyers and judges in India.
Sudipto Sarkar comes from a Calcutta legal family whose name has appeared on Sarkar’s Law of Evidence since 1913. He is the fourth generation to edit the book, according to Arvind Datar.
Describing Sarkar as “a very fair counsel,” Datar also called him “very courteous” and “a thorough gentleman”. Sarkar previously had a busy corporate law practice and appeared in several major cases before the Company Law Board, Datar said.
His professional involvement with Tata companies extends to several significant legal matters.
In May 2026, Sarkar represented Tata Motors in proceedings before the Calcutta High Court relating to an arbitration award requiring the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. to pay the company ₹765 crore over the abandoned Nano plant at Singur. The court considered the corporation’s application concerning the award and the payment.
Sarkar had earlier represented Tata Steel, alongside Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajiv Nayar, when the company’s acquisition of bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in 2018.
He has also represented creditors in the Essar Steel insolvency proceedings and provided expert opinions on Indian law in proceedings before US courts involving Cairn Energy and Devas.
The Tata Sons dispute now places Sarkar’s latest legal advice in the spotlight, although its contents and the precise basis for Tata Sons’ decision remain undisclosed.