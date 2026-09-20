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Chandrasekaran reappointment: Tata Trusts rejects independent director vote claim

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Published20 Sep 2026, 05:22 PM IST
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Chandrasekaran reappointment ‘void ab initio’; Tata Trusts says resolution 'not validly passed'
Chandrasekaran reappointment ‘void ab initio’; Tata Trusts says resolution 'not validly passed'(Reuters, PTI)
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Tata Trusts has reiterated its stance that the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons, which was appoved by the latter's board on 17 September, was invalid since the required support of Tata Trusts’ nominee directors was not secured.

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As per Tata Trusts, the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons says that a majority of the directors nominated by the trust has to approve the appointment or re-appointment of the chairperson. This is because Tata Trusts owns 66% of the conglomerate. Since there are two nominees of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, both of them would have to support the resolution in order for the same to be considered passed.

Since one of the two nominees voted against the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, "The resolution to reappoint Mr N. Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons, considered at the Board meeting on September 17, 2026, was not validly passed and has no legal effect. In the eyes of the law, it is void ab initio," Tata Trusts said in a statement.

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