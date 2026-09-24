Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its Articles of Association could decide

On 17 September, Tata Sons’ board overruled the opposition of its majority shareholder, Tata Trusts, to a third five-year term for chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, marking a rare episode in corporate India where a company’s board has opposed the view of its controlling shareholder.
Tata Trusts has called the board’s decision illegal, bringing the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons—the holding company of the Tata Group—under scrutiny. The two sides differ over how the provisions apply to the chairman’s reappointment. Mint breaks down what each side claims and what the Articles say.