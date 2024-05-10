Tata Sons doubles royalty fee for group firms: Here's how much Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors will pay
Tata's subsidiary companies such as TCS, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors will now pay double the royalty fee for using the Tata name
Tata Sons, sole the proprietor of the Tata brand, has reportedly increased the royalty fee for its group companies and doubled it to ₹200 crore. This means the subsidiary companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, and Tata Motors will pay double the royalty fee for using the Tata name from now, according to a report by news daily Times of India (TOI).