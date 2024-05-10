Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Sons doubles royalty fee for group firms: Here's how much Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors will pay

Nikita Prasad

  • Tata's subsidiary companies such as TCS, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors will now pay double the royalty fee for using the Tata name

Tata Sons has doubled the royalty fee for group companies like TCS, Tata Steel and Tata Motors. Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Sons, sole the proprietor of the Tata brand, has reportedly increased the royalty fee for its group companies and doubled it to 200 crore. This means the subsidiary companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, and Tata Motors will pay double the royalty fee for using the Tata name from now, according to a report by news daily Times of India (TOI).

Nearly five years after setting the fee amount at 100 crore, Tata Sons has doubled the fee, said the TOI report. The parent company is also putting more focus on enhancing its brand name,visible when the brand bought the title sponsorship of IPL.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
