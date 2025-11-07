Tata Sons' electronics bet crosses $1.3 billion
Shouvik Das , Varun Sood 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Tata group’s investments in aviation, electronics and e-commerce topped $11 billion as of H1FY26. Its electronics vertical is building scale and cutting losses, while returns from digital commerce and aviation remain under stress.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tata Sons Ltd has ploughed over a billion dollars into its iPhone assembly business since inception, helping it cross watch-and-jewellery brand Titan Ltd in revenue in just four years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story