Tata Sons' electronics bet crosses $1.3 billion

“The primary purpose of the smartphone PLI was to cover for the cost disadvantage that early companies would have had when starting out in India, given that the PLI came when the industry was in its nascent stages. India now has a well-established last-stage assembly ecosystem, and both India and the likes of Apple have gained significantly from it. Now, with component incentives, we're seeing the next tier of value creation that will start to happen, and this will further strengthen the electronics ecosystem," added Ankush Wadhera, managing director and partner, and India leader - semiconductors at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).