Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, ensuring that it gets an opportunity to present its side if two Tata trusts challenge the high court's order on the company's November 30 board meeting, PTI reported.

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The move comes after the Bombay High Court on Friday declined to grant immediate relief to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT), which had sought to defer the meeting or restrain Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote.

The court said the meeting could proceed as scheduled, but its outcome would remain subject to its final orders. A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja directed Tata Sons and the other respondents, including members of its board, to file their reply affidavits to the two suits filed by the trusts on November 26. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

"Caveats filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in relation to order dated 27 Nov 2026," a person familiar with the matter told PTI.

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A caveat allows a party to request that it be heard before a court passes an order on an application filed by another party. The filings would enable Tata Sons to present its arguments if the two trusts approach either court against the November 27 order.

Why have the Tata trusts approached the court? The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the RD Tata Trust have challenged the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution that reappointed Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

In their suits, the trusts have argued that the resolution was invalid because it did not secure the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA).

The trusts had also sought an interim order preventing Chandrasekaran from using his casting vote if the Tata Trusts' nominee directors on the board were divided in their opinions during the November 30 meeting. They additionally asked the court to defer or stay the meeting.

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The SDTT has sought damages of ₹50 crore from Tata Sons, while the RDTT has claimed ₹15 crore, along with annual interest of 18%, according to the report.

Tata Sons opposed the request to postpone the meeting.

What is the larger dispute within the Tata Group? The legal battle is part of a wider disagreement between Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The Tata Trusts collectively hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons. The disagreements involve Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman and the question of whether Tata Sons should be listed on the stock exchanges.

The Reserve Bank of India has mandated the listing of Tata Sons after classifying it as an NBFC-Upper Layer. Noel Tata has been pushing for a restructuring of the business to avoid an initial public offering (IPO), PTI reported.

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