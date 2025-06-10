Tata Sons' FY25 revenue is likely to be lower despite record dividends
Summary
Tata Sons’ dividend income from 11 listed companies surpassed the ₹35,000-crore mark in 2024-25, which is the highest ever. But it's revenue will decline year-on-year. Here's why:
MUMBAI : Tata Sons, the privately held parent company of the Tata group, will likely see its revenues shrink in 2024-25 despite receiving record dividend income from the group companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story