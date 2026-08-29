Tata Sons gets 3-month extension for AGM amid SRTT restrictions and leadership transition

Tata Sons has received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), as the meeting scheduled for August 18 was postponed because there were not enough members present to form a quorum, people familiar with the matter told TOI.
This is the first time in the history of Tata Sons that the company has sought an extension for their AGM.
Tata Sons’ AGM was postponed due to restrictions on one of its key shareholder trusts. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had not yet lifted the curbs on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which, along with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, holds a majority stake in Tata Sons. As SRTT was unable to participate, its jointly appointed nominee could not attend the AGM, resulting in a lack of quorum.
Tata Sons decided to seek more time to hold its AGM, as there is still no clarity on when the restrictions will be lifted.
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has imposed a restriction on SRTT, as an investigation is ongoing into violations linked to the composition of the trust’s board of trustees and other provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.
Tata Trusts has sought relief from the commissioner to participate in the AGM and to set up a selection committee to begin the search for a successor to N Chandrasekaran, who recently resigned as Chairman of Tata Sons.
“The (Registrar of Companies) decision was essential to protect the interests of minority shareholders of Tata Sons,” said Ashish K Singh, managing partner at law firm Capstone Legal told ToI
The Registrar has to assess each application on its merits, and given the circumstances involving Tata Trusts, the extension was expected, he said.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Tata Trusts trustee Darius J Khambata and former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh informally met at Taj Wellington Mews Residences in Mumbai last week to discuss the succession process at Tata Sons following N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down as chairman, an anonymous source familiar with the matter said.
The meeting follows Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek another term as Tata Sons chairman. He is set to remain in office until February 20, 2027, when his current term ends, with the focus now shifting to identifying his successor and ensuring a smooth transition at the group's holding company.
Chandrasekaran has headed Tata Sons since 2017, after previously serving as CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. His exit has triggered discussions over the group's future leadership structure, with the Tata Trusts playing a significant role as major shareholders of Tata Sons.