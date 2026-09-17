Noel Tata tables a mega offer from SP Group to avoid Tata Sons listing

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata presented a Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group proposal to the Tata Sons board on Thursday, wherein the minority investor has offered to sell up to 3% stake back to the holding company for ₹25,000 crore.
According to an executive familiar with the matter, the SP Group has offered this as an alternative to making Tata Sons a publicly listed company—something the minority investor has demanded for long—and comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered it to go public on Friday.