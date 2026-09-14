Yes to Shanghvi, no to Tata: Why RBI did not follow its precedent set in 2023

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) rejection of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.’s attempt to deregister stands in contrast to a similar situation faced three years ago by another holding company: Shanghvi Finance.
The company, fully owned by billionaire Dilip Shanghvi and his wife, is a promoter entity set up in 1989. RBI first classified it as an upper-layer non-banking financial company investment and credit company or NBFC-ICC in September 2022, among 16 companies it wanted to go public by September 2025.