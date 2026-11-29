Tata Sons is expected to push ahead with a proposal to list the holding company at its November 30, 2026, board meeting, despite opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, after Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT) failed to secure interim relief from the Bombay High Court.
The board, led by Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, is likely to take up key resolutions, including the proposed listing of Tata Sons. While decisions will remain provisional pending the Bombay High Court's ruling in January 2027, a formal move towards listing appears imminent.
The board meeting, originally scheduled earlier, was postponed to November 30 after Noel Tata objected to the absence of the mandatory seven-day notice. The High Court declined to stay the meeting or grant interim relief on Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
The six-member board comprises Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, executive director and CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the government and a majority of the Tata Sons board are understood to favour listing. Two Tata Trusts trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have also backed the proposal.
They have approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking disciplinary action against SDTT, which holds around 28% in Tata Sons, and an investigation into its affairs.
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The dispute has intensified following regulatory action against Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest trust under Tata Trusts, which holds approximately 23% in Tata Sons. The two trustees have also sought to restrain SDTT from interfering in the holding company's affairs.
The proposed listing marks a departure from the position adopted by the late Ratan Tata, who opposed a public listing and converted Tata Sons from a public limited company into a private limited company in 2017. The move was widely seen as an attempt to limit the influence of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns over 18% in Tata Sons.
The agenda includes confirmation of the September 17 minutes approving Chandrasekaran's reappointment, compliance with RBI directives, a vote on listing and consideration of restructuring proposals put forward by Tata Trusts as an alternative.
The board is also expected to approve convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the listing and reappointment.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in connection with the November 27 order, seeking to guard against adverse ex-parte directions.
Its FY26 annual general meeting could not be held for want of quorum, with the Registrar of Companies extending the deadline to December 31, 2026. Other items include a proposal to provide liquidity to the SP Group and discussions concerning several unlisted subsidiaries.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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