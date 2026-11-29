Tata Sons is expected to push ahead with a proposal to list the holding company at its November 30, 2026, board meeting, despite opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, after Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT) failed to secure interim relief from the Bombay High Court.
The board, led by Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, is likely to take up key resolutions, including the proposed listing of Tata Sons. While decisions will remain provisional pending the Bombay High Court's ruling in January 2027, a formal move towards listing appears imminent.
The board meeting, originally scheduled earlier, was postponed to November 30 after Noel Tata objected to the absence of the mandatory seven-day notice. The High Court declined to stay the meeting or grant interim relief on Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
The six-member board comprises Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, executive director and CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the government and a majority of the Tata Sons board are understood to favour listing. Two Tata Trusts trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have also backed the proposal.
They have approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking disciplinary action against SDTT, which holds around 28% in Tata Sons, and an investigation into its affairs.
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The dispute has intensified following regulatory action against Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest trust under Tata Trusts, which holds approximately 23% in Tata Sons. The two trustees have also sought to restrain SDTT from interfering in the holding company's affairs.
The proposed listing marks a departure from the position adopted by the late Ratan Tata, who opposed a public listing and converted Tata Sons from a public limited company into a private limited company in 2017. The move was widely seen as an attempt to limit the influence of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns over 18% in Tata Sons.
The agenda includes confirmation of the September 17 minutes approving Chandrasekaran's reappointment, compliance with RBI directives, a vote on listing and consideration of restructuring proposals put forward by Tata Trusts as an alternative.
The board is also expected to approve convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the listing and reappointment.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in connection with the November 27 order, seeking to guard against adverse ex-parte directions.
Its FY26 annual general meeting could not be held for want of quorum, with the Registrar of Companies extending the deadline to December 31, 2026. Other items include a proposal to provide liquidity to the SP Group and discussions concerning several unlisted subsidiaries.