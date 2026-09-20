Tata Sons listing is the real flashpoint, not Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, says Harish Salve: Report

The rift between Tata Trusts and Tata sons over the re-appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the latter's chairman has spilled from the 'real issue', senior advocate Harish Salve told NDTV in an interview.

Salve, who is the legal advisor to Chandrsekaran, told the publication that the focus of the affair has shifted to the board meeting in which Chandrasekaran's re-appointment was confirmed instead of those concerns which were laid out in front of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Vice Chairperson and Tata Sons Director Venu Srinivasan in a letter by Tata Trusts.

Advertisement

"In their words, you are supportive of the listing of this company, the Tata Trusts are against the listing of the company. You, Mr Srinivasan, are, therefore, conflicted," Salve told NDTV.

Also Read | Shapoorji Mistry urges Tata Trusts to back Tata Sons listing

Salve also said, "A lot of short answers for what you said. Bigger issues are at play. Let's not miss the wood for the trees. It's a good forensic ploy to obtain legal advice," when he was asked about how the board could go against the wishes of shareholders (Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons) while choosing their Chairman.

Salve has questioned the RBI's rationale for its directive that Tata Sons be publicly listed following its classification of the latter as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Salve said that in 2019, the central bank had indicated that those companies which have access to public funds can, only under certain circumstances, remain outside the framework of the upper-layer. However, it later reconsidered its stance on the matter. The RBI's reason behind the reconsideration was that a company can indirectly access public funds if a company within a group.

Advertisement

For an example, Salve cited the 4% stake that Tata Steel owns in Tata Sons, which comes to around ₹40,000 crore. If Tata Sons is listed, Salve says that this will allow Tata Steel to monetise its share in the conglomerate and deleverage, and if it holds onto its share, the would be reliant on the dividends Tata Sons pays it in order to service its debt.

For a company to be classified as an upper-layer NBFC, its size should be more than ₹1 lakh crore or USD 10 billion, Salve said, adding, "Tata Sons, roughly valued at $20-25 billion. Tata Group itself plus Tata Sons valued at $270 billion. Our economy will be affected if something happens to Tata Sons."

Advertisement

Salve told NDTV that the direction by the RBI to Tata Sons to list themselves on the stock exchange raises questions regarding its oversight of Tata Sons' board as well as corporate governance.

. "What happens when the regulator says, list yourself? A: Corporate governance runs dry. B: The Reserve Bank has the right of oversight over who comes on the board," Salve told NDTV.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer