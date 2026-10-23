Tata Sons listing row: What Parsi, Zoroastrian groups want PM Modi to protect

Several Parsi and Zoroastrian community organisations have reportedly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the Tata Group's values, governance model and long-term vision amid the ongoing dispute over the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

The organisations have expressed solidarity with Tata Trusts, according to news agency ANI, arguing that the developments involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons go beyond a corporate or shareholder dispute and could have implications for one of India's most prominent business institutions.

Advertisement

According to the news agency, the organisations wrote to the Prime Minister, stressing the need to preserve the ownership structure that they believe has allowed the Tata Group to pursue long-term objectives while maintaining its commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility.

They also cautioned against viewing the proposed stock market listing of Tata Sons merely as a regulatory or technical issue, arguing that changes to the existing arrangement could affect the group's future direction and institutional identity.

What did Parsi and Zoroastrian groups demand from PM Modi? The organisations urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the values, governance model and long-term vision associated with the Tata Group are protected amid the ongoing developments, ANI reported.

In their letter, they argued that any change affecting the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could alter the group's defining character and its commitment to social responsibility.

Advertisement

“The debate surrounding the listing of Tata Sons should not be viewed merely as a regulatory or technical matter. The implications reach much further. Any change that alters the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could affect the very fabric, ethos and defining character of Tata Sons and, by extension, the wider Tata Group,” the letter stated, according to ANI.

The organisations also highlighted the Tata Group's global reputation and institutional significance, saying the dispute had implications beyond the immediate corporate disagreement.

“At stake is the future character and purpose of one of India's most respected institutions, with a global footprint and reputation,” the letter stated, as reported by the news agency.

The signatories urged stakeholders to approach the challenges with the broader national interest in mind and protect the legacy associated with the Tata name.

Advertisement

Which Parsi and Zoroastrian organisations wrote to PM Modi? According to the details provided in the letter, it was signed on behalf of the boards of trustees of six organisations:

- Funds and Properties of the Parsi Panchayat Bombay

- Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India

- Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America

- Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe

- Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust

- World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce

Also Read | Tata Trusts responds to governance complaints by Srinivasan, Vijay Singh

Why is Tata Sons' proposed listing contentious? Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Group. Tata Trusts holds around 66% of Tata Sons and has maintained that the company should remain unlisted, arguing that its existing ownership structure supports long-term decision-making, philanthropy and social responsibility.

However, the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company in September 2026, bringing the possibility of a stock market listing back into focus.

Advertisement

Following the RBI's decision, the Tata Sons board agreed to initiate steps towards a possible listing, a move opposed by Tata Trusts.

The disagreement has raised broader questions about the balance of authority between the Tata Sons board and its majority shareholder, as well as the potential implications of a listing for the group's governance and long-term priorities.

Also Read | Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran meets Pralhad Joshi: What they discussed