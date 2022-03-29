Tata Sons looks to sell stakes in group companies to raise funds

The conglomerate is initially looking to raise at least ₹5,000 crore through potential stake sales in group companies starting with Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Power and Tata Realty and Infrastructure, among others. “Tata group will raise the capital through fresh issuances through preferential allotments in various Tata group companies or part sale of promoter stakes in the next six months," one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity. “The group is also undertaking an internal evaluation to explore potential value unlocking opportunities in various group firms," the person said.