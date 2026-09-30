Tata Sons merger proposal faces questions from Tata Trusts trustees: Report

Some trustees of Tata Trusts on Wednesday questioned the validity of a proposed merger of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL) with Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) and Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS), a move that could help the conglomerate avoid a listing, sources close to CNBC-TV 18 informed
The trustees reportedly said no resolution has been passed by the boards of Tata Trusts approving the merger proposal. And further mentioned that Sir Ratan Tata Trust has also been barred from holding meetings by the Charity Commissioner.
The proposal for restructuring comes amid a widening disagreement between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over the future ownership and governance of the holding company.
Quick answers to key questions
The proposed merger plan involves Tata Sons merging with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), to potentially avoid a public listing and alter its financial structure.
Some Tata Trusts trustees question the merger proposal because no formal resolution has been passed to approve it, raising concerns over its validity and the process followed.
The merger could shift Tata Sons' revenue profile, increasing operating income and potentially allowing it to avoid classification as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) under Reserve Bank of India criteria.
Noel Tata, chair of Tata Trusts, opposes the public listing of Tata Sons and advocates for the merger as a means to preserve the holding company's ability to support group companies financially.
TCE and TESS were chosen for their clean shareholding structures and significant revenues, factors that would simplify the merger process and help Tata Sons reduce reliance on financial asset income.
Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, on Monday proposed the merger that would result in TSPL ceasing to be classified as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) or a Core Investment Company (CIC), according to a press release by Tata Trusts.
The company also said the move would restore an operating model for TSPL, under which it would have its own operations and revenues alongside its role as a holding company for the Tata Group.
Following the proposed merger, the amalgamated entity would have operating revenues of ₹1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with financial asset income of ₹40,072 crore. Operating revenues would account for 64.3 per cent of total income, the release said.
Noel Tata, patriarch of Tata Group’s founding family, said listing Tata Sons Pvt. could constrain its ability to support struggling group companies.
While speaking to Republic TV, he said, Tata Sons has been a backstop whenever a group entity has gotten into trouble, and banks, lending agencies, shareholders and suppliers have “always taken comfort from the fact.”
“Now the worry is when you have individual shareholders, would they agree to it and would they be willing to allow us to invest” in firms going through a difficult patch, he said. “These are things which we believe will change the fundamental fabric of the way this group has run over the last 150 years.”
The proposed merger will have to comply with RBI rules for voluntary mergers of non-banking finance companies, including obtaining the central bank’s prior approval.
Regarding the same, Noel told Republic TV, the Trusts would like Tata Sons to “review and, if necessary, modify,” the proposal, and engage with the Reserve Bank of India as “we believe that this is a solution which would enable us to avoid listing”
A listing would also change the philanthropic mandate of Tata Sons, he said. “I hope the RBI will engage with us on this subject and we should be able to find some common ground.”
(This is developing news)
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