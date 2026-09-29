Tata Sons merger: What TCE and TESS bring to the table in Tata Trusts’ new plan

In a strategic bid to bypass mandatory listing requirements and preserve its closely held private status, Tata Trusts on Monday proposed a major reorganisation of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL).

The Noel Tata-led Trusts, which hold a commanding 66% stake in the Tata Group’s holding company, plan to merge two operating entities—Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE)—into Tata Sons.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an Upper-Layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in 2022, effectively mandating the holding company to list on public stock exchanges by September 2025.

The proposed amalgamation is designed to dilute the holding company's financial income with substantial operating revenue, thereby removing it from the stringent NBFC and Core Investment Company (CIC) classifications.

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Here is a closer look at the rationale behind the merger as the company plans to return to a historical operating model:

Returning to the old structure The proposed restructuring is not a new experiment but a return to the conglomerate’s historical roots. According to an Outlook report, the plan takes Tata Sons back to a model it followed for almost 80 years of its 100-year history, in which it ran its own operating businesses whose revenues actively funded newer ventures.

For decades, Tata Sons was not merely a holding company but an active operational entity. For example, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) functioned as a direct business division of Tata Sons for years before being demerged into a separate subsidiary in 2004.

By bringing TESS and TCE under its direct umbrella, Tata Sons will reinstate this legacy framework. “The Tata Trusts believe that the proposed reorganisation and action plan for compliance would be in the best interests of the Tata Group as well as its stakeholders, in addition to being a regulatory permissible and compliant form of reorganisation of a CIC,” the statement read.

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What do TCE and TESS bring to the table? The inclusion of these two companies is a calculated financial manoeuvre designed to fundamentally alter Tata Sons' balance sheet.

To qualify as a CIC under RBI regulations, a company must have at least 90% of its net assets invested in group companies, and its primary income must be derived from financial assets. TESS and TCE bring the exact antidote needed to bypass this: massive operating revenue.

Once merged, the newly amalgamated entity would project operating revenues of ₹1,05,043 crore by 31 March 2026, according to Outlook. This staggering operating income would far exceed its projected ₹40,072 crore from financial assets.

With operating revenues accounting for 64.3% of the total income, Tata Sons would comfortably fall short of the principal business criteria required to be classified as an NBFC. Furthermore, post-merger, Tata Sons' investments in group companies would amount to ₹1,77,120 crore, against a total net asset base of ₹2,00,158 crore.

Because this investment ratio drops below the 90% threshold, the company will no longer meet the regulatory definition of a CIC.

What do these companies do? While the merger serves a strategic regulatory purpose, both entities are robust, functioning businesses in their own right.