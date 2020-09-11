Tata Sons moves SC to block Mistrys from raising funds on Tata shares

“The promoters of the SP Group are in the process of raising ₹11,000 crore from marquee global investors with ₹3,750 Cr being raised in the first tranche, against the security of shares that their investment companies own in Tata Sons. These funds are intended to mitigate the severe stress caused by covid-19 pandemic, deleverage the group’s balance sheet, support its financial obligations and protect the livelihoods of its workforce. This vindictive move by Tata Sons is solely aimed to create delays and roadblocks in the Fund raise that will jeopardize the future of 60,000 employees and over 1 lakh migrant workers who draw sustenance by working at various SP Group facilities," said an SP group spokesperson.