Tata Sons mulling leadership makeover of its $106 billion empire

The proposal comes months after Tata Sons’ former chairman Ratan Tata, 83, won a years-long legal battle with his successor Cyrus P. Mistry, who alleged mismanagement at the group and sued the patriarch for ousting him in 2016. The proposed makeover may help chart a future for the conglomerate, which is at a crossroads after more than two decades of expansion under Ratan Tata’s leadership. There’s no clarity on who will succeed him as chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of the holding company that runs the empire whose roots date back to 1868.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}