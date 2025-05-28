Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran says ‘GenAI not just another tech cycle, a civilisational shift’ — what's ahead for TCS?

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the board of directors at TCS, has indicated that the India's largest IT services company could be shifting more enthusiatically towards generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

Writing to TCS shareholders in the annual report published on May 27, Chandrasekaran noted that GenAI is “not just another tech cycle”, but a “civilisational shift” which could benefit every industry, PTI reported.

What does this mean for TCS going forward? Well, the $30 billion company will create a “large pool” of AI agents to work alongside humans and deliver solutions in a “human AI” model, it said.

N Chandrasekaran's vision for TCS — Outlines plan “Achieving near-human reasoning capabilities, GenAI is not just another tech cycle, it is a civilisational shift,” Chandrasekaran wrote, adding that TCS has been proactive in using AI technologies — infusing AI across offerings, and by building intelligent agent solutions throughout the value chain.

“Looking ahead, we plan four distinct progressions. First, we establish a large pool of AI agents working alongside our human workforce. Second, we deliver solutions through a human AI model. TCS will also invest in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, and forge partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators, and startups,” he added.

Notably, TCS is India's largest private sector employer with over 6.07 lakh staff till March 2025. It will also have the largest AI-trained workforce in India in 2025, according to Chandrasekaran. He noted that the company has launched an enterprise-grade Gen AI platform called ‘TCS Wisdomnext’.

‘Focus on ROI scaling of AI’, says CEO and MD K Krithivasan The company's Chief Executive and Managing Director K Krithivasan said clients are increasingly shifting focus from a use case-based approach to return on investment-led scaling of AI, and TCS is helping them set up AI centres of excellence, AI labs and by providing domain-specific AI solutions for business operations with over 150 AI agents, among others.

“The appointments of Aarthi Subramanian as the President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mangesh Sathe as our new Chief Strategy Officer announced earlier, are driven by the industry shifts led by AI,” he added.

The company chairman cited specific cases where TCS has helped clients on the Gen AI front, including developing a drug discovery solution that created over 1,300 molecules for a concept target and then assessed synthesizability and shortlisted 12 molecules undergoing in vitro testing.

It can be noted that the last two years since the onset of the Gen AI have seen a slowdown in workforce additions or a fall in staffing by IT companies, who attribute the change to automation and also higher staff additions in the Covid years.

TCS executives have maintained that AI will not have a detrimental impact on jobs, but the nature of jobs will undergo a shift.

Chandrasekaran also said that the ongoing shifts in geopolitics and the emergence of a multipolar world are having an impact on businesses, and added that businesses faced "significant shocks" in FY25, ranging from falling production volumes and rising costs to suboptimal asset utilisation, which impacted profitability and cash flows.

Krithivasan also informed shareholders about the business performance in FY25, where the company notched up new deals of USD 39.4 billion, including work for European retailer Primark and Xerox.

The company's revenue grew 6 per cent on year to ₹2.55 lakh crore, and the operating margins came at 24.3 per cent.

The TCS scrip had closed 1.11 per cent down at ₹3,498.90 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday, as against a 0.76 per cent correction on the benchmark.