Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran has been officially named as the chairman of Air India, the airline which was recently acquired by Tata Group from the central government, reported news agency ANI on Monday.

The appointment of a new CEO of the formerly state-owned airline is also expected to be finalised soon, according to reports.

Air India had announced earlier this month that former Turkish Airlines boss Ilker Ayci will not take its helm, despite being named the airline's CEO last month.

Ayci – who oversaw extensive cost-cutting at Turkish Airlines – was chosen as the debt-ridden carrier's first foreign CEO in mid-February after Tata group bought it back from the government following 69 years in state ownership.

Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Tata Sons' executive chairman for another five years in February.

He had joined the board of Tata Sons in 2016 and took over as Chairman in 2017 at a time when the group was mired in crisis after the ouster of his predecessor Cyrus Mistry in a shock boardroom coup led by Ratan Tata, who heads Tata Trusts - a bunch of philanthropic organizations that hold 66% stake in Tata Sons.

