Tata  Sons  names Singapore Airlines’ Wilson as CEO of Air India

“He is an industry veteran, having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia," N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of the board of Tata Sons and Air India, said in the statement. In March, former Turkish Airlines chairman Ayci declined to take up the top job at Air India a fortnight after being chosen for the role because of opposition from some political groups, which questioned his close links with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seen as a friend of Pakistan.

