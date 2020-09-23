Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR shares in block deals

As on 30 June, Tata Sons held 28.51% and 5.26% in Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors Ltd - DVR respectively. DVR stands for Differential Voting Right. Companies issue DVR shares to prevent any hostile takeover and dilution of voting rights. This also helps strategic investors who are looking at a big investment in a company, but with fewer voting rights. A Tata Motor DVR has 10% voting right as compared to an ordinary Tata Motor share.