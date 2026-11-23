Tata Sons has reportedly postponed its board meeting, scheduled for November 26, after receiving another communication from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. In an email to company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel Tata said the agenda for the meeting was shared with the directors on Sunday, November 22, while the company's established practice requires them to be shared at least seven days in advance. According to reports, the board is expected to meet in the first week of December.

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Noel Tata again seeks recording of September meeting Earlier, on Friday, Noel Tata had written another letter to Mukhopadhyay, seeking the audio and video recordings of the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of all Tata Group entities.

In a letter, Noel has asserted his rights as a board member in seeking the recordings of the September 17 board meeting and also the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of the board, which asked N Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to step out of the race for reappointment as the Tata Sons chairman.

The NRC is reported to have met on September 3, at which it decided to ask Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision of not making himself available for the reappointment.

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In the letter, Noel has said that Venu Srinivasan, a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the Tata Sons board, should have recused himself from the issue of the reappointment because of a conflict of interest.

Also Read | Noel Tata to step down as Titan vice-chairman on 12 November

The letter speaks about the dealings between the company chaired by Srinivasan and another one owned by Chandrasekaran's son, adding that this amounts to a conflict of interest.

What happened in the September meeting The board meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, would have been the first formal gathering of the directors since a Tata Sons board meeting in September, in which they voted 4–1 to reappoint Chandrasekaran as the Chairman for another five-year term and backed steps toward complying with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules tied to a potential public listing.

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Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Sons, which owns 66% of the company, opposed the resolution, while Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.

Jimmy Tata sides with Chandrasekaran Noel Tata also suffered another setback last week, after Jimmy Naval Tata, the 85-year-old younger brother of the late Ratan Tata and a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, broke his silence, accusing his half-brother of attempting a potential "back-door takeover" of the conglomerate's holding company.

"What has transpired in recent times is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlers' intention," Jimmy Tata said, in a documented conversation with a fellow Tata Trusts trustee,

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"It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts' significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever," he added.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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