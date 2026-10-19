Tata Sons row: What is Article 118, and why does it matter for N Chandrasekaran's third term? | Explained

N Chandrasekaran’s third term as Tata Sons chairman faces questions over the company’s appointment rules. The dispute centres on its Articles of Association (AoA), particularly Article 118. These articles govern how the company selects its chairman and grants executive powers.

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Lawyer Gaurav Pingle spoke to Mint Money about the AoA as a contract between companies and members. In this case, three articles help explain the disagreement: Articles 118, 121 and 105.

Article 118 requires a selection committee to recommend a candidate for chairman. The board can appoint that candidate only if Article 121 permits it.

That article requires support from a majority of Tata Trusts’ nominees. Article 105 allows the board to decide the chairman’s pay and management powers.

Simply put, Article 118 concerns the selection of the chairman. Article 105 concerns giving that chairman executive responsibilities. Their connection matters because Chandrasekaran’s earlier appointment and reappointment specifically referred to both articles.

The January 2017 resolution cited Articles 118 and 105. The February 2022 reappointment resolution also named both provisions. However, the latest filing refers generally to the AoA. It does not name any of these specific articles.

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The latest resolution grants N Chandrasekaran another five years as executive chairman. His proposed term runs from 21 February 2027 to 20 February 2032. It also gives him substantial management powers.

Also Read | Tata Sons breaks from the past and drops Article 118 in chairman reappointment

Lawyer H P Ranina said Tata Sons should explain which articles supported its decision.

“They can’t break away from the past practice. If the appointment and reappointment happened under Article 118 to be read with Article 105, and the same was communicated to the MCA, then Tata Sons needs to clarify what Articles were relied on when it reappointed the Chairman and why the specific Articles have not been disclosed,” the senior Supreme Court lawyer said.

According to Pingle, the general wording could provide more grounds for challenging the reappointment. However, he noted that few provisions of the Companies Act would require resolutions to identify specific articles.

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The key question remains whether Tata Sons followed its own rules. For Chandrasekaran’s third term, the selection process and the approval of the Trust's nominees remain crucial.

What Noel Tata says Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata argues that Article 118 applies to reappointments, too. He says that the company followed this provision in 2022 but changed its approach in 2026. No new selection committee was formed for Chandrasekaran’s latest reappointment.

The voting process has also become a central concern. At the 17 September meeting, Noel opposed the reappointment. Venu Srinivasan, the other Trusts nominee, supported it. Harish Manwani then used his casting vote to clear the reappointment.

Also Read | Another big development in Tata Boardroom Battle - What Noel Tata sought

Tata Trusts argues that the required majority among its nominees was missing. It, therefore, considers the reappointment decision invalid. Tata Sons has defended its process by citing legal advice.

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Noel later wrote that the entire process had gone against the company’s articles. He also said the 2022 meeting records were not presented before the board. Those records, he argued, showed that Article 118 had governed the earlier reappointment.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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