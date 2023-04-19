Tata Sons seeks CCI nod on Air India, Vistara merger1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment
NEW DELHI : Holding company of salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons Private has filed an application with anti-trust regulator the Competition Commission of India(CCI) seeking its nod for the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara . According to the filings, Vistara will be merged into Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×