NEW DELHI : Holding company of salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons Private has filed an application with anti-trust regulator the Competition Commission of India(CCI) seeking its nod for the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara . According to the filings, Vistara will be merged into Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment.

Post the proposed transaction, Tata Sons will hold atleast 51% stake in the merged entity and will retain control while Singapore Airlines will hold a minority stake of 25.1%, the filings added. Both the airlines overlap or compete in several segments including domestic and international passenger air transport along with cargo.

“The Proposed Transaction will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, irrespective of the manner in which the relevant markets are defined," the company added in the filing.