Tata Sons seeks CCI nod on Air India, Vistara merger

NEW DELHI :Holding company of salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons Private has filed an application with anti-trust regulator the Competition Commission of India(CCI) seeking its nod for the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara . According to the filings, Vistara will be merged into Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment.

