Tata Sons takes over Air India

Finance ministry said in a statement that the Air India strategic disinvestment transaction was completed with government receiving a consideration of ₹2,700 crore from Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, retaining debt of ₹15,300 crore in Air India and low-cost airline Air India Express Limited (AIXL) and transferring 100% shares of Air India and AIXL, and 50% shares of Air India SATS to the strategic partner.