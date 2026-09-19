Tata Sons-Tata Trusts row: Harish Salve backs listing, says company's legal position 'legally perfect'

Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve said he is advising Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran amid the ongoing governance differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, and described the company's legal position as "legally perfect".

Speaking to ANI, Salve said the issue involving Tata Sons and the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory directions was "very straightforward", with the central bank requiring the company to comply with regulations applicable to Core Investment Companies (CICs).

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Salve said Tata Sons had earlier maintained that repayment of its loans in 2019 meant it no longer needed to be registered as a CIC. However, he said the RBI did not accept this position, pointing out that companies in which Tata Sons holds majority stakes continued to have loans.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current legal position of Tata Sons regarding listing as a public company? ⌵ Senior advocate Harish Salve described Tata Sons' legal position as 'legally perfect,' asserting that the company must comply with Reserve Bank of India's regulations, which include becoming a public company. 2 Why are Tata Trusts expressing opposition to Tata Sons becoming a public company? ⌵ Some Tata Trusts trustees oppose the proposal due to governance disagreements, believing that the decision for Tata Sons to become public could compromise their influence and control over the company. 3 How is the ongoing governance rift between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts impacting the company? ⌵ The governance rift is creating uncertainty regarding leadership and its future structure, which has led to significant fluctuations in market capitalisation for Tata Group companies. 4 Should Tata Sons comply with RBI's requirements for public listing? ⌵ Yes, compliance is essential as the RBI has mandated that Tata Sons must adhere to regulations governing Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), which includes the requirement to be publicly listed. 5 What implications does the disagreement between Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts have for N. Chandrasekaran's tenure? ⌵ The opposition from Tata Trusts complicates N. Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman, as their votes are critical for any resolutions affecting his tenure at Tata Sons.

"One important thing is they have to turn into a public company. That's all that there is to it," Salve said.

Tata Trusts divided over Tata Sons becoming public company On the governance dispute, Salve said some Tata Trust trustees were opposed to Tata Sons becoming a public company. Referring to a recent board meeting, he said two trustees attended, with one voting in favour of the proposal and the other against it.

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Salve said a company with assets worth around ₹2 lakh crore could not be allowed to remain paralysed because of differences between trustees. He also defended the chairman's casting vote during the board meeting.

According to Salve, the situation further strengthened the case for Tata Sons becoming a public company. He claimed that once Tata Sons becomes a public company, restrictions contained in its Articles would fall away.

Salve backs Tata Sons listing On the proposal to list Tata Sons on a stock exchange, Salve said the Tata group had evolved into a global institution and that greater transparency and professional management were important for an organisation of its scale.

"Tatas today are the face of India," Salve said, noting that the group has interests in sensitive sectors such as aviation and defence, as well as emerging areas including hydrogen.

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He said institutions need to evolve with changing times and that the best talent should be allowed to run them "for the sake of not just the company, not for the shareholders, but for India".