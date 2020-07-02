Tata Sons to infuse 2,600 crore into Tata Power

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “This equity raise demonstrates the confidence reposed by the Tata Group in the company’s capabilities and further strengthens the effort to reduce debt & capitalize the company to invest in future growth. Similarly, the board’s in-principle approval for setting up of an InvIT, is another important step towards restructuring the renewables business and unlocking value. This along with the divestment of various non-core and overseas assets will help in deleveraging in preparation for an ambitious growth plan over the next decade."