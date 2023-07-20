Tata Sons to set up £4 bn battery factory in UK

NEW DELHI :Tata Sons on Wednesday said it would invest £4 billion ($5.16 billion) to establish a new 40GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK.
The cells will be utilized to supply to group companies Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover for their electric vehicles, as well as cater to renewable energy storage solutions for customers in Europe and the UK, the company said in a press release. “JLR and Tata Motors will be anchor customers, with supplies commencing from 2026", it said.
The factory is likely to be housed under Tata’s cell manufacturing subsidiary Agratas. The Tata Group announced last month it will invest over ₹13,000 crore to set up a 20GW lithium-ion cell manufacturing factory in Sanand, Gujarat.
“The Tata group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata group will be setting up one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata group further strengthens its commitment to the UK alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty’s government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment," said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.
According to Tata Sons, the battery gigafactory will produce high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery cells and packs for various applications within the mobility and energy sectors. The company’s strategic growth plans for its flexible manufacturing capacity will begin with a rapid ramp-up phase and the start of production in 2026. “The gigafactory intends to maximize its renewable energy mix, with an ambition for 100% clean power. The plant will employ innovative technologies and resource-efficient processes like battery recycling to recover and reuse all the original raw materials to deliver a truly circular economy ecosystem", the group said.
