Tata Sons hints at court monitored separation with Mistry family

As per the articles of association (AoA), Tata Sons have the first right of refusal so any proposal for shares changing hands would first need to come to the board of Tata Sons. Mint had also reported on October 9 that Tata Sons Ltd may offer as much as $3 billion ( ₹21,900 crore) to buy a part of the Mistry family’s 18.4% stake in the Tata group holding company, two people aware of the matter said. A major part of the funds needed by Tata Sons has been arranged, with unit Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, in which the parent owns a 72% stake, announcing a buyback of shares. Tata Sons is expected to get up to ₹11,528 crore from the share buyback.