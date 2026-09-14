Tata Sons under IPO pressure: Noel faces biggest crisis amid RBI push for public listing

Tata Sons is facing IPO pressure as the Reserve Bank of India is pushing for a public listing to ensure the company adheres to regulatory requirements, Bloomberg reported. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, who’s already struggling to address leadership uncertainty at the top of the $185 billion conglomerate, was caught off guard as RBI refused to exempt Tata Sons Pvt from a public listing rule.

This marks one of the biggest challenges for Noel Tata, as the IPO will impose more transparency requirements on India’s oldest conglomerate. This development comes after 2 years of failed efforts by Tata Sons representatives, who petitioned the RBI to have its listing removed from the bucket of systemically important shadow lenders.

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However, RBI's pressure to list will most likely be a big boost to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has been trying for years to monetise its illiquid 18.4% stake in Tata’s holding company to repay its costly debt. Ever since Noel took over as Trusts chairman in 2024 after half-brother Ratan Tata’s death, this has been the biggest challenge.

Noel Tata's aides are now exploring a myriad of options to fight the decision. According to people familiar with the matter, the listing of Tata Sons would fundamentally alter the Trust’s control and leadership, as an IPO would bring tighter regulatory oversight and investor scrutiny of the group’s internal dealings.

“When any company goes public, things become more organised,” Bloomberg quoted WealthMills Securities Pvt equity strategist Kranthi Bathini as saying. The Mumbai-based equity strategist added, “There would be greater accountability and greater transparency, and also better value unlocking” for the entire group.

Tata Sons is exploring options to escape the IPO requirement From whittling down Tata Sons’s balance sheet to less than the threshold that triggers the mandatory IPO requirement to splitting Tata Sons into two, several workarounds are being discussed. Tata Sons board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, during which these options are expected to be discussed.

There is another possibility that Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the current Tata Sons chairman, may extend his term, which ends in February, to ensure stability, according to insiders. This comes a month after Chandrasekaran announced his upcoming exit, following months of friction with Noel over the listing and capital allocation issues within the sprawling Tata Group.

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NeoStrat Advisors LLP founder Abizer Diwanji said, “This is absolutely one of Noel Tata’s biggest challenges.” He added, “People have challenged maybe leadership, but not the Tatas’ control overall”, as he noted that the Tata Group’s absolute sway over its companies has never been questioned before.