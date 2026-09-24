Tata Sons vs Tata Trusts: Chandrasekaran’s third term gets legal backing from former SC judges

Legal opinions obtained by Tata Sons have backed the validity of N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman for a third five-year term. Tata Sons argued that the company’s Articles of Association require a Selection Committee for appointing a new chairman and not for extending or reappointing an incumbent, PTI reported on Thursday.

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The opinions of former Supreme Court judges Justice BN Srikrishna and Justice Uday U Lalit also support the validity of the casting vote used by the chairman during the September 17 board resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s third term.

The development comes after Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, challenged the resolution. Tata Trusts has argued that the Articles require affirmative support from a majority of Trust-nominated directors and that a chairman’s casting vote cannot override that requirement.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What legal opinions support N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ Legal opinions from former Supreme Court judges Justice BN Srikrishna and Justice Uday U Lalit assert that Chandrasekaran's reappointment is valid as the Articles of Association allow for it without a Selection Committee. 2 What is the main argument of Tata Trusts regarding the September 17 resolution? ⌵ Tata Trusts argue that the resolution approving Chandrasekaran's reappointment is invalid because the required majority support from Trust-nominated directors was not achieved due to a split vote. 3 How does Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association affect the casting vote of the chairman? ⌵ Article 121 allows the chairman to exercise a casting vote when there is an equality of votes, which Tata Sons claims occurred during the board's approval of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. 4 Why does Tata Trusts believe the chairman's casting vote does not apply in this case? ⌵ Tata Trusts contend that there was no board-level deadlock requiring a casting vote, and the split among their nominees means the necessary affirmative support was not secured. 5 What precedent does Chandrasekaran’s 2022 reappointment set for his current term? ⌵ Chandrasekaran's 2022 reappointment without a Selection Committee is cited by Tata Sons as a precedent to justify his current reappointment process, suggesting that the prior method should apply again.

What the legal opinions say According to the PTI report, Justice Srikrishna said the action taken by the Tata Sons board was consistent with Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association.

“In my opinion, what has been done is perfectly consonant with the letter and spirit of Article 121,” he said.

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Justice Lalit also concluded that the September 17 resolution was validly passed. He said the equality of votes among directors appointed under Article 104B provided an occasion for the chairman to exercise a casting vote.

According to Lalit’s opinion, five board members voted on the proposal, with four supporting Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Noel Tata, one of the two Tata Trusts nominees, voted against the proposal, while fellow nominee Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.

Two independent directors also supported the resolution.

“Upon there being equality of votes amongst the Directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B, there was certainly an occasion for the Chairman to have a casting vote,” Lalit said.

“In my view, therefore, the resolution dated September 17, 2026, for approving the agenda was validly passed,” he added.

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Tata Trusts disputes casting vote Tata Trusts has maintained that the split between its two nominees meant the required affirmative support from Trust-nominated directors was not secured.

The Trusts has also argued that there was no board-level deadlock that could trigger the casting-vote provision. It has therefore described the September 17 resolution as having no legal effect.

Tata Sons, however, has relied on the interpretation that the voting situation among the relevant directors allowed the chairman to exercise the casting vote under Article 121.

What Justice Srikrishna said about directors’ duties The legal opinion also addresses the duties of directors nominated by an entity.

Srikrishna said such directors have both statutory fiduciary duties to the company and contractual obligations to the entity that nominated them. Where the two come into conflict, the statutory duty must prevail, he said.

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“I am of the opinion that every Director has two duties - one his fiduciary duty to the company under the Companies Act and the other to the nominating entity,” Srikrishna said, as per the report.

He added that the statutory duty must override the contractual obligation in case of a conflict and said Venu Srinivasan had acted in accordance with his fiduciary duty in supporting Chandrasekaran.

2022 reappointment provides precedent Chandrasekaran has served as chairman of Tata Sons since 2017. He was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022 through a board resolution rather than through a Selection Committee.

The Tata Sons board unanimously approved his second term in February 2022, covering the period from February 21, 2022, to February 20, 2027.

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The legal opinions obtained by Tata Sons say the September 17 resolution approving his proposed third term followed a similar approach.

His proposed third term would begin after the expiry of his current tenure in February 2027.

At the centre of the dispute is therefore the interpretation of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association — specifically whether a Selection Committee is necessary for an incumbent chairman’s reappointment and whether the chairman’s casting vote could validly resolve the voting situation that emerged on September 17.

Also Read | Who is Venu Srinivasan? TVS Group veteran headlining the Tata Sons row