Tata Sons, the majority holding company of the Tata group, can claim interests on loans which were taken in order to invest in the companies within its groups, as a form of business expense, provided restrictions based on deductions related to tax-free income are made, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Mumbai has ruled.

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The decision was passed on 29 October by Amit Shukla, Judicial Member, and GM Doss, Accountant Member. They said that Tata Sons not only is the shareholder of its companies and sits idly earning dividends, but that the interests which were paid based on the amounts it had borrowed for businesses in which it has investments are qualified for deductions as per the rules of the Income Tax Act.

“The assessee’s activities therefore extend beyond the passive holding of shares for the receipt of dividend,” the ITAT said, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

The dispute dates back to 2013-14, when ₹1,498.72 crore was incurred by Tata Sons as interest payment expenses as well as other borrowing costs which came to ₹35.25 crore.

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In the same financial year, Tata Sons earned ₹4,387.19 crore as dividends and another ₹453.29 crore as brand subscription fees.

The Income Tax Department did not allow the company to deduct the amount of interest it had paid on the amounts it borrowed from its taxable income. The I-T Dept's reasoning was that Tata Son's business was not in investments in its group companies.

As per the Assessing Officer, Tata Sons was not allowed to add expenditures worth ₹1,522.40 crore under Section 14A of the Income Tax Act.

This is the provision in the law that does not allow deductions to be made on expenses incurred in relation to a company's tax-free income.

This decision was subsequently challenged by Tata Sons before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). The commissioner allowed the interest expenditure to be deducted and also limited the disallowance under Section 14A to ₹578.56 crore.

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Following this ruling, the I-T department approached the ITAT.

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In their defense, Tata Sons said that the investments it made were not to earn dividends alone, and that since it reamins the principal holding company of the Tata group, it has to keep control on the companies within the group while also support them in their expansion og business and promote the new ventures these companies launch.

Tata Sons also said that the taxable income which it earns comes from the licensing fees companies under it pay to use the Tata brand.

Following this, the ITAT said that the reasons why a company borrows money needs to be examined in the context of the business activities it carries out.

It also said that only the fact that Tata Sons is earning dividends that are tax-free cannot be used as a justification to deny cuts on the expenditure it accrues through interests.

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“The application of section 14A to expenditure relatable to exempt income does not, by itself, negate the business purpose of the borrowing or foreclose deduction of the balance expenditure,” the Tribunal held, as per Bar and Bench.