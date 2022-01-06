NEW DELHI : Multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves company Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced that they were to enter six new markets a s apart oft heir expansion program in India.

The company now has almost 252 Starbucks store in the country in twenty six cities.

The cities it will open its new outlets in are Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneswar.

They announced this new on microblogging site Twitter, greeting each city with a different post.

Hi there, Awesome Assam! 🙌🏻

We are now open in Guwahati! 💚

Come, experience a whole latte love with friends, family and our delicious range of beverages and treats!

Store timings and operations* are subject to state-wise government regulations.

*T&Cs Apply pic.twitter.com/vFfuIKDztm — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) January 5, 2022

On the beats of dhol, we have arrived in the city of Nashik.💚

Come, visit us & enjoy some of the best coffees along with our wide range of delectable treats.

Address Status Building, Shreeji Status, Opp. City Centre Mall, Untwadi Rd, Nashik.

Store timings: 8 AM to 11 PM pic.twitter.com/gSVrqydJyI — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) January 4, 2022

This will be the company's first venture in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha.

Move comes as the coffee enthusiasts' base increases nationally.

"Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us," Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said.

"The stores are a fusion of the signature Starbucks warm and welcoming design and the city's local culture and craftsmanship, serving as an extension of the neighbourhoods we serve," it added.

Tata Starbucks opens first drive-thru store in India

Tata Starbucks also announced the opening of its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.

"The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travelers on the go. Located next to the Chandigarh-Ambala highway, customers can also stop for a quick break to enjoy their Starbucks favourites in the café, with two levels of in-store seating, free Wi-Fi, and Starbucks merchandise available for purchase. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will greet each customer and take their order, adding an element of warmth to the experience," the release said.

The company marketed for their forst drive-thru in India digitally with the tagline “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?"

Tata Starbucks is a 50/50 Joint Venture between Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks, launched in India in 2012.





