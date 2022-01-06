Tata Starbucks enters into six new cities in India. Details here.

"The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travelers on the go. Located next to the Chandigarh-Ambala highway, customers can also stop for a quick break to enjoy their Starbucks favourites in the café, with two levels of in-store seating, free Wi-Fi, and Starbucks merchandise available for purchase. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will greet each customer and take their order, adding an element of warmth to the experience," the release said.

