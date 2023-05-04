Starbucks opens two 24x7 stores in India

New Delhi: Tata Starbucks Private Limited on Thursday announced the launch of its first-ever 24-hour stores in Chennai and Calicut.
The move signifies the coffee chain’s long-term commitment in one of Starbucks’ fastest-growing markets globally. Last fiscal, Tata Starbucks crossed Rs1,000 crore in sales in the country where it operates 341 stores across 41 cities.
“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India since its inception in 2012 and we are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The opening of our first 24X7 stores showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India and providing new and meaningful experiences to our customers," said Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.
“The new stores will elevate the unique Starbucks Experience for our customers, giving them new ways to connect outside of their home and workplace," he said.
The Calicut store translates as a beach house integrating into the Calicut Beach. Taking cues from the local culture and nuances, the Chennai store brings a home-like feeling to the consumers. The new 24-hour store uniquely features traditional Chettinad architecture with large spaces and ceramic tiles. Tata Starbucks is also bringing a new, more affordable cup size to these stores with Picco, along with local additions such as filter coffee, masala chai, cardamom chai, and shareable food items, the company said.
Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd.