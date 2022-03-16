Tata Starbucks plans to open 8 new airport stores across 6 cities

In an interview earlier, Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said, the company's expansion plans have been very aggressive. "In fact, if there is one headline that I would look at from the last 12 months is the rapid expansion that we have done in terms of the store count and the number of cities we have entered. In fact, over the last 12-13 months, we have opened 51 new outlets, which is the highest single number of stores that we have opened by far," he said.