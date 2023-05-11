Tata Starbucks launches new campaign1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 02:52 PM IST
India is tenth on the list of the highest growing markets for tea and coffee retail outlets, with the market likely to be valued at ₹4,540 crore by 2025
New Delhi: Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new campaign, ‘It Starts With Your Name’, with a brand film. The company said for the 360 degree campaign, it worked with actors from the LGBTQIA+ community. The film has been directed by Gaurav Gupta and features transgender model and actor Sia as the protagonist. The campaign has been conceptualised by Edelman India and will be seen digitally, in print and on the radio.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×