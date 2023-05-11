New Delhi: Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new campaign, ‘It Starts With Your Name’, with a brand film. The company said for the 360 degree campaign, it worked with actors from the LGBTQIA+ community. The film has been directed by Gaurav Gupta and features transgender model and actor Sia as the protagonist. The campaign has been conceptualised by Edelman India and will be seen digitally, in print and on the radio.

The advertisement begins with an elderly couple at the store, waiting for their son Arpit to arrive, with his father seemingly upset and the mother urging the father to remain composed. In the frame after, a nervous young girl approaches the couple and sits next to them. It is only then that it is revealed that the couple is meeting their transgender daughter for the first time. Cutting through the tension, the father goes to place an order for coffee.

As the situation becomes awkward, the family hears the voice of the barista calling out “Three cold coffees for ‘Arpita’". She is pleasantly surprised on realising her father’s acceptance and they all tear up as the family reunites.

Deepa Krishnan, chief marketing officer for the coffee chain here, said, “We are not in the coffee business serving people, but in the people business serving coffee, nurturing the limitless possibilities of human connection every day. With the campaign – we hope to drive the message of being a welcoming, inclusive brand where nothing matters to us more than our customers’ comfort.“

The campaign includes the brand film and other marketing communications and films for its products like picco-sized drinks, masala chai, filter coffee, food and shakes. The company has about 340 stores here.

The filter coffee film will showcase a mother-daughter duo catching up after a long time, at their store. The mother’s delight in meeting her daughter quickly turns into hesitation as she looks at the menu board, feeling confused at multiple choices of coffee options available, ultimately asking her daughter to make the choice for her. Knowing just what will make her happy, the daughter places the order and assures her that she ordered one of her favourites. The barista cheerfully calls out “filter coffee for my super cool ma", leaving her mother smiling.

As per a report by Euromonitor International, the country is tenth on the list of the highest growing markets for tea and coffee retail outlets. It estimates this market will reach valued at ₹4,540 crore by 2025.