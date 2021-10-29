NEW DELHI : Coffee chain Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd on Friday said it will provide female employees working in closing shifts at its stores transportation facilities to travel back home post night shifts.

The move will help more women make career choices that support their growth, the coffee chain said in a statement.

The new Women Transportation Program provides women partners a chauffeur-driven car, enabled with a GPS tracking system and equipped with other safety measures for any emergency.

The program—launched across Mumbai and Bengaluru covering a few stores—will be extended to other markets where Starbucks is present.

The new transportation programme is another step towards Tata Starbucks’ efforts to achieve 40% gender diversity by the end of 2022, said Nabamita Banerjee, head, human (partner) resources, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

As per current legal guidelines that permit women employees to be at their workplace during night shifts (beyond certain stated hours by each state), as long as transportation is provided by the organization, this initiative is the perfect enabler, the company said.

The initiative also helps in optimal scheduling. This enables women partners to take up night shifts, leading to better time management and comfortable shift schedules for all partners, the company added.

“With The Women Transportation Program, our aim is to support our women partners in every possible way and at every step of their journey, empowering them to grow and progress in their careers. Our focus remains on elevating partner morale by introducing initiatives that put their safety, comfort and career development at the core," said Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

In August 2020 Starbucks announced the launch of its first all-women store in India. Earlier this month—it opened its ninth all-women store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tata Starbucks achieved 100% pay parity for women and men in 2019.

American coffee chain Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products—it currently operates 233 stores in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.